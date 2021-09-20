Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $113.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. 3,231,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

