Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $92.23. 752,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,059. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

