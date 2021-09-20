Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $305.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.51. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.