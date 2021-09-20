Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,607,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 64,879,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,020.2 days.

OTCMKTS LNVGF remained flat at $$1.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

