Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,607,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 64,879,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,020.2 days.
OTCMKTS LNVGF remained flat at $$1.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.