Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZEV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,403. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEV shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

