Linear Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Linear has a total market cap of $154.01 million and $28.68 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

