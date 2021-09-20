Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lion stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Lion has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

