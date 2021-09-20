Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.53 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $157.74 or 0.00363487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

