Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,310 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

