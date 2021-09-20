Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 506,107 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $62,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

HOG stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

