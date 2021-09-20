Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,400.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,585 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,956 shares of company stock valued at $192,555,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

