Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.46 Million Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $45.59 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.93.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.