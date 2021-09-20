Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $70.22 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $404.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $409.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.50, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

