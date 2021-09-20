Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,337 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

