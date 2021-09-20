Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 179,954 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,954 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Semtech worth $59,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

