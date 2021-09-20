Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

