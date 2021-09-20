Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

