Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.45. 149,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,141. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

