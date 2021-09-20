LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $252,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,571. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

