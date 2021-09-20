Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00124031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.