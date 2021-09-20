Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,645,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 7,305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

