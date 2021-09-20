Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,645,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 7,305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
