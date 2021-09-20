MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 609,877 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

