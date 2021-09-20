MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 609,877 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $17.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.