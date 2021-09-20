Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

MMP opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 98.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 123.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

