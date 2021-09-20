Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MANU stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 522,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,615. The company has a market cap of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
