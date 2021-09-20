ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.33. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 316.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.