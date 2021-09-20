Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 5,304 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.78. 53,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

