Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,960. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

