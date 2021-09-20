Marco Investment Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

