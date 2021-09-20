Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,818. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

