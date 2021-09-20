Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 59.3% in August

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

