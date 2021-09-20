Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend by 62.8% over the last three years.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.