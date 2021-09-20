Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Masimo worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $274.45 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

