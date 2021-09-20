Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.69. 3,955,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

