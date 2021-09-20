Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $335.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

