Matisse Capital Has $5.64 Million Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Matisse Capital decreased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up approximately 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.53% of General American Investors worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. 3,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,446. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

