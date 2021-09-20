Matisse Capital Sells 1,100 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Matisse Capital cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000.

Shares of ASND traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.98. 987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,059. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

