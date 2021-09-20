Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 410,616 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,734,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

