Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,816.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,742.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,445.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

