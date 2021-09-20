MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 3,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,171. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -142.36.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at $886,672.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,980. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

