Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Medifast were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.82. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

