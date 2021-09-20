Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

