Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 13,310 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $27,729,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,076,771 shares of company stock worth $2,189,806,013. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $222.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion and a PE ratio of -30.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

