Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,894 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

