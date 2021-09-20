Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.93.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $153.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.