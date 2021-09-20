Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.22 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after buying an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

