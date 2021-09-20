Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,719,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,910,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890.

COIN stock traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.92. 158,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.