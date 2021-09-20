Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

CARR stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

