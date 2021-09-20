Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of SM Energy worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

