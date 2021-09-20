MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

