Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. 12,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,321. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

